Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Barclays lowered shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Vonovia Stock Up 2.8 %

Vonovia stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

