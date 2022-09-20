Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
VNNVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.
Vonovia Stock Up 2.8 %
Vonovia stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49.
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
