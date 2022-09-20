Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €23.94 ($24.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Vonovia has a one year low of €25.35 ($25.87) and a one year high of €56.24 ($57.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.21.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.