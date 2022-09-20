VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 3.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VMware worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.07. 11,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,461. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

