Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EDF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.24. 35,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,540. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

