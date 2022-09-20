Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.14

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 33450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,427,000 after acquiring an additional 85,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,930,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,823,000 after purchasing an additional 439,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 297,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

