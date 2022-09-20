VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CID. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

