Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE VSCO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 29,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,087. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

