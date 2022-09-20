Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Update

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 890,500 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

