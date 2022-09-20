VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.68% from the stock’s current price.

FORA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of FORA traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock has a market cap of C$238.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.81. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$7.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.43.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

