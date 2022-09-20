Vanity Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Vanity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vanity has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar. Vanity has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $71,695.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vanity Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vanity is https://reddit.com/r/VanityTokenOfficial.

Vanity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

