Vanity Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Vanity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vanity has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar. Vanity has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $71,695.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanity Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vanity is https://reddit.com/r/VanityTokenOfficial.
Vanity Coin Trading
