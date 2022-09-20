Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

