Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $26,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 61,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

