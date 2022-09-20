Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Trimmed by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,920. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $55.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

