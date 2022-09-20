Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 7.40% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $54,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

IVOV traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $150.79. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,202. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.89 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.53.

