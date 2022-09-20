Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

