Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,353,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

