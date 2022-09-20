Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Increased by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.