Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,443. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.