Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 13.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.53. 15,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

