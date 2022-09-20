Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VO stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

