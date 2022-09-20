Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.06. 91,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.