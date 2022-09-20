Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.07. 38,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,276. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

