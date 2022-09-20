Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,428,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 159.5% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.