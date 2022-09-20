Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

