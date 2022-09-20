Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.42. 4,194,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,646. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

