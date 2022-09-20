Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $23.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of URBN opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

