Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Upland Software Stock Down 1.4 %

UPLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 524,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $289.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares in the company, valued at $808,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,777.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $662,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Upland Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Upland Software by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

