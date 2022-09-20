Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $35.17. Approximately 27,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,911,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

