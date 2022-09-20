United States Steel (NYSE:X) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:X opened at $20.49 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.