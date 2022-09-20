United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 19,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 66,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Oil Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3,278.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 33,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter.

