UniDex (UNIDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.09 Million

UniDex (UNIDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. UniDex has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $10,835.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One UniDex coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniDex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.