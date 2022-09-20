Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.06. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 3,778 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

