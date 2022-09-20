Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $392.92 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000389 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

