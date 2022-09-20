Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.26

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DCFC. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

About Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter worth $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

