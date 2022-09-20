Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 344,961 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $10.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $97,541,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

