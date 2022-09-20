Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 344,961 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $10.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $97,541,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
