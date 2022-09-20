Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Clean Energy Fuels makes up approximately 0.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 2.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.69.
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
