Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.10% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $62,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $185,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AEHR stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $419.94 million, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.55. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,194.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $554,354 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

Further Reading

