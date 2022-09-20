Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.27

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 4103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The firm has a market cap of C$93.24 million and a P/E ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

