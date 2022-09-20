Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 5.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. 307,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,835,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Transocean by 154.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Transocean by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,246 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

