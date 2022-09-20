Traders Purchase High Volume of ContextLogic Call Options (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 27,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 16,525 call options.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 649,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372,877. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,459,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,873,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,979.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,092 shares in the company, valued at $766,683.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,459,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,873,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,774,427 shares of company stock valued at $14,218,408. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 162,623 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 269,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 128,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

