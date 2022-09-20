TL Private Wealth Raises Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Tilray were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 212,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,092,434. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.51. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

