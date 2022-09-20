Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0063 (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $25.72 million and $411,779.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads:”We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network”The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders.”

