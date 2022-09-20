Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 520407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

TWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$489.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$793.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

