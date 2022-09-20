Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 5.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $539.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

