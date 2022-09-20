The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.93. 84,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,319. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

