The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 517,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439,699 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,985,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GFGDW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

