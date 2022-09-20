The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Neutral

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 190,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,335. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.44. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sotera Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $3,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,698,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 30.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.