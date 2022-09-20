The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target to €130.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from €149.00 ($152.04) to €130.00 ($132.65) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €155.00 ($158.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY remained flat at $96.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $93.21 and a 1-year high of $237.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

