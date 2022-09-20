The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 2,635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Buckle Stock Up 1.4 %

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 443,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

