The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

